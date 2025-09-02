Vitura Health Limited (ASX:VIT) to Issue $0.00 Final Dividend

Vitura Health Limited (ASX:VIT – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share on Monday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 294.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th.
Vitura Health Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.16.
About Vitura Health
