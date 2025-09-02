Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th.

Newmont has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Newmont to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

NEM opened at $74.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $74.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.27. The stock has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Activity

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%.The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $477,160.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,472.30. The trade was a 17.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $132,221.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 41,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,715.16. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,169 shares of company stock worth $1,098,636. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 17.6% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1.3% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 3.6% in the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 11.9% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 4.4% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.