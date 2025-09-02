Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 1,508 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Chiron Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $487.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

