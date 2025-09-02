Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $869,000 Position in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,623,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,620,000 after buying an additional 208,231 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,257,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,252,000 after purchasing an additional 248,110 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,627,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,186,000 after purchasing an additional 89,448 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,379,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,325,000 after purchasing an additional 449,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,452,000 after purchasing an additional 89,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $110.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.71. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $93.30 and a 12-month high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.09%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,894.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,544.25. This trade represents a 37.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SJM. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

