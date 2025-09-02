1,622 Shares in Nordson Corporation $NDSN Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Wall Street Zen raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.75.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $225.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. Nordson Corporation has a 52 week low of $165.03 and a 52 week high of $266.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.04.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $741.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.04 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.34%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Nordson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.100- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

