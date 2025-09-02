RA Capital Management L.P. Takes $18.39 Million Position in Metsera Inc. $MTSR

RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Metsera Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 675,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,388,000. RA Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.64% of Metsera at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Metsera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,059,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Metsera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,748,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Metsera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,382,000. Alpha Wave Global LP acquired a new position in shares of Metsera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,894,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Metsera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,395,000.

MTSR stock opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.50. Metsera Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $47.40.

Metsera ( NASDAQ:MTSR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter.

MTSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Metsera from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Metsera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Metsera in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Metsera from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.

