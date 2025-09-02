RA Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 217,000 Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ACHC

RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,579,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11,218.2% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Stephens upgraded Acadia Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.77.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

ACHC opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.89. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $869.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.59 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 4.31%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

