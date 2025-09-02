RA Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. $JANX

RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,189,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824,041 shares during the quarter. Janux Therapeutics makes up about 5.0% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 0.19% of Janux Therapeutics worth $302,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 1,574.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 2,402.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 6,928.6% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ JANX opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.99. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $71.71. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 2.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.07). On average, analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JANX shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JANX

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JANX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.