Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires New Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. $ENR

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Energizer by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,094,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,658,000 after purchasing an additional 775,221 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Energizer by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,327,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,648,000 after purchasing an additional 515,124 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Energizer by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,240,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,265,000 after purchasing an additional 496,146 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,069,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Energizer by 427.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 269,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 218,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

NYSE:ENR opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.69. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.67 million. Energizer had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 181.90%. Energizer’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Energizer has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.050-1.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 34.58%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

