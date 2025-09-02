FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on FirstSun Capital Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FSUN opened at $38.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.56. FirstSun Capital Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $45.32.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.35 million. FirstSun Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 15.99%. Equities research analysts predict that FirstSun Capital Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstSun Capital Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSUN. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $986,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,100,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp Company Profile

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers.

