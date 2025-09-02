Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Prudential Public stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Prudential Public has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1542 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 118.0%. Prudential Public’s payout ratio is 28.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Public by 38.1% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Prudential Public by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Public by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Public during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

