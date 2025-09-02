Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
Intercontinental Hotels Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $122.58 on Friday. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $94.78 and a 52-week high of $137.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.
Intercontinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.566 per share. This represents a yield of 140.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Intercontinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.04%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Hotels Group
Intercontinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
