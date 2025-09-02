Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 0.8%

JHG opened at $44.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.49. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $46.68. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.32.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.46 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.06%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,971,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,514.99. This trade represents a 54.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $726,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 351,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after buying an additional 155,547 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,320,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,703,000 after buying an additional 180,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.