Liminatus Pharma (NASDAQ:LIMN) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liminatus Pharma (NASDAQ:LIMN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Liminatus Pharma Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of LIMN opened at $2.71 on Friday. Liminatus Pharma has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $33.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29.

Liminatus Pharma Company Profile

Liminatus Pharma, Inc is a pre-clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies. The company was founded on November 1, 2020 and is headquartered in La Palma, CA.

