Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Genworth Financial from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Genworth Financial Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:GNW opened at $8.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27. Genworth Financial has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 2.61%.

In related news, CEO Rohit Gupta sold 86,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $750,004.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 794,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,897,388.40. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

