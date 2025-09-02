Sanuwave Health (NASDAQ:SNWV) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sanuwave Health (NASDAQ:SNWV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their target price on Sanuwave Health from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Sanuwave Health Stock Performance

Shares of Sanuwave Health stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.39. Sanuwave Health has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $46.58.

Sanuwave Health (NASDAQ:SNWV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million. Sanuwave Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Peter Stegagno sold 1,862 shares of Sanuwave Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $51,596.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 2,032 shares in the company, valued at $56,306.72. The trade was a 47.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanuwave Health

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Sanuwave Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Sanuwave Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Sanuwave Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Sanuwave Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sanuwave Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sanuwave Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures.

