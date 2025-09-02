Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LUNG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $6.50 to $4.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pulmonx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, D. Boral Capital reduced their price target on Pulmonx from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.43. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 62.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%. Pulmonx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Ferrari sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $25,280.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 87,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,995.84. The trade was a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Florin acquired 23,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $71,362.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 117,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,726.86. The trade was a 24.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 556.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 481,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 407,971 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 3,328.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 86,046 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the second quarter valued at $378,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the second quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the second quarter valued at $149,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

