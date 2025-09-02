Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lowered Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Foot Locker from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.79. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $31.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.32). Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 22,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $557,336.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 93,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,985.50. This represents a 19.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Foot Locker by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,293 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth about $3,505,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,125,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 283,482 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 21,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 28,640 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

