WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $0.75.

WW International Trading Down 2.6%

About WW International

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $31.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $318.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.30. WW International has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $46.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

