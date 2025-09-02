OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.
OceanPal Stock Performance
OP opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $390,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average of $21.23. OceanPal has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $79.25.
OceanPal Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OceanPal
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Healthcare Pathbreakers With Long-Term Tailwinds
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Tariff-Proof Retailers Making New All-time Highs
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- With Shares Near Highs, Here’s to Watch in Broadcom’s Q3 Report
Receive News & Ratings for OceanPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.