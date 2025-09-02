OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

OP opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $390,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average of $21.23. OceanPal has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $79.25.

OceanPal Inc provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons.

