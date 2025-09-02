Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Richtech Robotics Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Richtech Robotics stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. Richtech Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $457.16 million, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of -4.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08.

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Richtech Robotics had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 366.21%.The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Richtech Robotics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Richtech Robotics news, COO Phil Zheng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,000. This represents a 8.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Richtech Robotics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Richtech Robotics by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Richtech Robotics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Richtech Robotics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Richtech Robotics in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Richtech Robotics Company Profile

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

