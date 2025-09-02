Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Titan Machinery from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $20.00 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 2.37%.The business had revenue of $546.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.80 million. Titan Machinery has set its FY 2026 guidance at -2.000–1.500 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 352.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Titan Machinery by 6,432.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Titan Machinery by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

