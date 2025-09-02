SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
SaverOne 2014 Stock Up 1.8%
SVRE opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SaverOne 2014 has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $163.15.
About SaverOne 2014
