SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

SaverOne 2014 Stock Up 1.8%

SVRE opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SaverOne 2014 has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $163.15.

Get SaverOne 2014 alerts:

About SaverOne 2014

(Get Free Report)

See Also

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users.

Receive News & Ratings for SaverOne 2014 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SaverOne 2014 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.