Appian Way Asset Management LP Takes $10.08 Million Position in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,000. Packaging Corporation of America makes up approximately 2.3% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Packaging Corporation of America during the fourth quarter valued at $6,706,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corporation of America during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 261,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,819,000 after purchasing an additional 139,628 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 36,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PKG opened at $218.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.23. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1 year low of $172.71 and a 1 year high of $250.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.47%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.90%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PKG. Citigroup increased their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $239.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.40.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

