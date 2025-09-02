Appian Way Asset Management LP Sells 227,441 Shares of Sealed Air Corporation $SEE

Appian Way Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,487,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 227,441 shares during the period. Sealed Air makes up approximately 9.6% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Appian Way Asset Management LP owned about 1.01% of Sealed Air worth $42,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 77.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of SEE opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Sealed Air Corporation has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $38.85.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 5.46%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.300 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

