Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW Shares Sold by Southpoint Capital Advisors LP

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for 4.4% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $185,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $326.79 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 1 year low of $283.29 and a 1 year high of $344.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $316.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 1.40%.The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 252.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.92.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

