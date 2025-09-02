Ferguson plc $FERG Shares Sold by Atreides Management LP

Atreides Management LP trimmed its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 280,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,497 shares during the period. Ferguson makes up about 1.4% of Atreides Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Atreides Management LP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $44,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perbak Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth about $117,089,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its stake in Ferguson by 531.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 197,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,661,000 after purchasing an additional 166,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ferguson by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,000,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,299,000 after purchasing an additional 159,716 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $231.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FERG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ferguson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Ferguson from $190.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $173.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.64.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

