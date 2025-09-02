Appian Way Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Core Scientific, Inc. $CORZ

Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 539,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,000. Core Scientific comprises approximately 0.9% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Appian Way Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of Core Scientific as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CORZ. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Core Scientific by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 10,264,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,212,000 after buying an additional 5,424,901 shares during the last quarter. Situational Awareness LP acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $32,736,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $62,011,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,447,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Core Scientific by 1,204.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,662,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,357,000 after buying an additional 1,535,012 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CORZ. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Monday, August 11th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 7th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.32.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

CORZ opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 6.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. Core Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $615,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,050,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,236,755.62. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

