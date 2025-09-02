Atreides Management LP Makes New Investment in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 115,357 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,295,000. Atreides Management LP owned about 0.08% of Twilio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 118.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. HSBC upgraded shares of Twilio from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Twilio from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of Twilio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.32.

Twilio Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $105.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.75. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 881.16, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Twilio had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.43%.The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $2,491,596.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 260,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,450,151.93. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $971,163.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 147,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,302,682.15. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,671 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,788. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

