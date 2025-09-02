Atreides Management LP Sells 68,350 Shares of GitLab Inc. $GTLB

Atreides Management LP lowered its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,350 shares during the quarter. Atreides Management LP’s holdings in GitLab were worth $19,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 9,968.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 42,764 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in GitLab by 5.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in GitLab by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in GitLab by 43.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 16,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $4,500,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 129,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $5,476,208.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 551,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,360,513.04. This represents a 18.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,950 shares of company stock valued at $20,025,356 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Stock Down 2.1%

GTLB opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.90 and a twelve month high of $74.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.20 and a beta of 0.74.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. GitLab had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $214.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. GitLab’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on GitLab from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on GitLab from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

