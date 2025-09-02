MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Stake Lowered by Atreides Management LP

Atreides Management LP cut its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,952 shares during the quarter. MongoDB makes up 1.0% of Atreides Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Atreides Management LP owned 0.23% of MongoDB worth $32,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 17,802 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $24,633,000. BNP Paribas lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $315.61 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.78 and a 12-month high of $370.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.05 and a beta of 1.49.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.54%.The firm had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.120 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.660 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,104,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,557,420. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $236,067.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,983.68. This trade represents a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,416 shares of company stock worth $11,936,656. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

