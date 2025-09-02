Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 21,775 Shares of Energy Transfer LP $ET

Chiron Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,775 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Energy Transfer
In other Energy Transfer news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $25,299.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,185.04. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $23,436,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 69,178,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,938,360.72. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.
Energy Transfer Price Performance
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $19.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Transfer
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Healthcare Pathbreakers With Long-Term Tailwinds
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Tariff-Proof Retailers Making New All-time Highs
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- With Shares Near Highs, Here’s to Watch in Broadcom’s Q3 Report
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.