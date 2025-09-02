1607 Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc. $JEQ

1607 Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:JEQ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,685,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,775 shares during the period. abrdn Japan Equity Fund accounts for 1.4% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 19.39% of abrdn Japan Equity Fund worth $17,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JEQ. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get abrdn Japan Equity Fund alerts:

abrdn Japan Equity Fund Trading Down 1.2%

abrdn Japan Equity Fund stock opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96.

abrdn Japan Equity Fund Profile

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:JEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Japan Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Japan Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.