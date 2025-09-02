683 Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. $IOVA

683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 69.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 983,986 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $7,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 80.2% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 9,250,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118,055 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,871,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 28.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,694,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,335 shares during the period. Stempoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,026,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $12.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.44% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%. Iovance Biotherapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Zacks Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

