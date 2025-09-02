5th Street Advisors LLC Makes New $3.03 Million Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

5th Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.74 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $100.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.54.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.