195,627 Shares in AnaptysBio, Inc. $ANAB Acquired by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 195,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 39,267 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Insider Activity at AnaptysBio

In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 20,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $493,202.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,965 shares in the company, valued at $117,025.05. This trade represents a 80.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $569.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of -0.19. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $40.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.89.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 366.98% and a negative net margin of 107.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Further Reading

