Southern (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO). In a filing disclosed on August 29th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Southern stock on August 28th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 8/28/2025.

Southern Trading Up 0.1%

SO stock opened at $92.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.90. Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.44.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SO shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SO

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,897,795. The trade was a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southern

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Southern by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 275.0% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Advantage Trust Co increased its position in Southern by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

