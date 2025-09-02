Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $3.10 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 102.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,152 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,915,000 after buying an additional 1,318,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,721,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,962,000 after buying an additional 113,633 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,565,000 after buying an additional 7,368,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,961,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,642,000 after buying an additional 380,904 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 6.9%

QUAL opened at $188.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.51. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26. The company has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

