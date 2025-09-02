Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Raises Dividend to C$0.72 Per Share

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This is a 37.7% increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Imperial Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Imperial Oil to earn $6.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $90.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $58.76 and a 12 month high of $91.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.54.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IMO shares. Desjardins lowered Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $105.50.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

