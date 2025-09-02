Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $207.41 Million Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 93,700 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.12% of Intuit worth $207,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 18.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Down 0.2%

INTU opened at $667.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $745.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $678.91. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The stock has a market cap of $186.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $784.09, for a total transaction of $1,362,748.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,760.95. This trade represents a 79.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total transaction of $887,663.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,704.10. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,488 shares of company stock worth $56,356,595. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 target price on Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $825.00 price objective (up previously from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $797.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.