Head-To-Head Survey: Brand House Collective (TBHC) vs. The Competition

Brand House Collective (NASDAQ:TBHC – Get Free Report) is one of 14 public companies in the “RETAIL – HOME FRN” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Brand House Collective to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.4% of Brand House Collective shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Brand House Collective shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Brand House Collective and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brand House Collective 0 0 1 1 3.50 Brand House Collective Competitors 174 1338 2064 38 2.54

Profitability

Brand House Collective presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 200.00%. As a group, “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies have a potential upside of 9.31%. Given Brand House Collective’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brand House Collective is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Brand House Collective and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brand House Collective -6.06% N/A -8.47% Brand House Collective Competitors 6.22% 27.30% 8.37%

Volatility & Risk

Brand House Collective has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brand House Collective’s peers have a beta of 1.40, suggesting that their average stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brand House Collective and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brand House Collective $441.36 million -$23.13 million -0.87 Brand House Collective Competitors $26.26 billion $2.36 billion 18.86

Brand House Collective’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Brand House Collective. Brand House Collective is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Brand House Collective peers beat Brand House Collective on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Brand House Collective

Kirkland’s, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts. The company operates its stores under the Kirkland’s, Kirkland’s Home, Kirkland’s Home Outlet, Kirkland’s Outlet, and Kirkland Collection names. It also operates an e-commerce website, kirklands.com. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

