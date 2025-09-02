5th Street Advisors LLC Has $544,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

5th Street Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,911 shares during the quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $58.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $59.67.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

