Merus N.V. $MRUS Stock Position Cut by ADAR1 Capital Management LLC

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merus were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Merus by 34.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,718,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,519 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Merus by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 3,369,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,831,000 after buying an additional 1,679,777 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Merus by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,706,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,747,000 after buying an additional 439,186 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 51.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,501,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,186,000 after buying an additional 508,063 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Merus by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,188,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,977,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRUS has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Merus from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Merus from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $90.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Insider Transactions at Merus

In other news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $4,586,340. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merus Price Performance

Shares of MRUS opened at $65.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.19. Merus N.V. has a one year low of $33.19 and a one year high of $69.20.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($1.06). Merus had a negative net margin of 685.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Merus N.V. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

