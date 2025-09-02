Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Trims Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 501,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,505 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $141,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its stake in Progressive by 89.6% during the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 221,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,593,000 after purchasing an additional 104,495 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 850,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,558,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 12,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PGR. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Progressive from $287.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total transaction of $337,299.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,958,001.74. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $595,932.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 26,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,654,209.52. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,351 shares of company stock worth $27,003,746. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR opened at $247.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $144.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.09. The Progressive Corporation has a 12-month low of $228.54 and a 12-month high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.25%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

