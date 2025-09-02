WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 101.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of WhiteFiber in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WhiteFiber to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on WhiteFiber in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get WhiteFiber alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WhiteFiber

WhiteFiber Trading Down 0.6%

WhiteFiber Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ WYFI opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. WhiteFiber has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $25.13.

(Get Free Report)

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteFiber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteFiber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.