InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 248.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IFRX. Raymond James Financial cut shares of InflaRx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of InflaRx from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InflaRx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

Get InflaRx alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IFRX

InflaRx Trading Up 7.7%

NASDAQ IFRX traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $1.72. 493,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,736. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.43.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of InflaRx

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of InflaRx by 1,933.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 666,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 634,045 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in InflaRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in InflaRx by 26.8% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 555,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InflaRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.