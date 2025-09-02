4D Advisors LLC Has $8.42 Million Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

4D Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise comprises about 6.5% of 4D Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 4D Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $8,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.0% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hadi Partovi acquired 1,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $740.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 237,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,074,120. The trade was a 0.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.29, for a total value of $8,312,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,053,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,744,696.78. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,703 shares of company stock valued at $31,366,051. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $840.00 target price (up from $820.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC set a $870.00 target price on Axon Enterprise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $837.69.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $747.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $771.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $677.75. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52-week low of $346.71 and a 52-week high of $885.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.52, a P/E/G ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The firm had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

