InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 275.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IFRX. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of InflaRx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

InflaRx Stock Performance

IFRX opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. InflaRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.43.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InflaRx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFRX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in InflaRx by 33.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in InflaRx during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx during the second quarter worth about $65,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in InflaRx by 158.3% during the second quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 91,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in InflaRx during the second quarter worth about $262,000. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

See Also

