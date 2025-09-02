Head-To-Head Comparison: Viscount Systems (OTCMKTS:VSYS) and Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Viscount Systems (OTCMKTS:VSYS – Get Free Report) and Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Viscount Systems and Tokyo Electron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viscount Systems N/A N/A N/A Tokyo Electron 22.07% 28.97% 20.90%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viscount Systems and Tokyo Electron”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viscount Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tokyo Electron $15.97 billion 3.94 $3.59 billion $3.89 17.53

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than Viscount Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Viscount Systems and Tokyo Electron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viscount Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00 Tokyo Electron 0 1 0 1 3.00

Given Viscount Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viscount Systems is more favorable than Tokyo Electron.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Tokyo Electron shares are owned by institutional investors. 91.3% of Viscount Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Viscount Systems has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tokyo Electron beats Viscount Systems on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viscount Systems

Viscount Systems, Inc., through its subsidiary, Viscount Communication and Control Systems Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells access control and security products in North America. It offers intercom and physical access control systems, and emergency communications systems for various applications, including condominium/apartment building access and intercom; residential intercom; gated home/community access and intercom; seniors/government housing access, tracking, and intercom; elevator access and tracking; garage or perimeter gate control; and emergency communications. The company's principal product is the Enterphone intercom and access control system, a patented building entry control system that uses a building's internal phone wiring to allow access control for tenants, and intercom and access control between visitors and tenants. It also manufactures electronic entry access panels that can operate using the Enterphone system or dial-up telephone company lines. In addition, the company offers Enterphone iQ, a solution based on its MESH technology; MESH, a software-based building management system; Freedom, an Internet technology platform; and Liberty, a derivation of the Freedom for the smaller sized system access control market. Viscount Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems. It also provides plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED displays. In addition, the company offers delivery, facility management, and non-life insurance services; sells semiconductor products, board computer products, software, and other electronic components; sells and supports network/storage/middleware related solutions; and develops, manufactures, and sells magnetic annealing systems. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

