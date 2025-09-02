Family Office Research LLC Has $12.94 Million Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Family Office Research LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 6.3% of Family Office Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Family Office Research LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $12,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,997,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 204,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 626.9% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 13,917 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $98.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $75.43 and a twelve month high of $99.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.83 and a 200-day moving average of $91.21.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

